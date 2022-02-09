AUBURN — DeKalb County 4-H will host a course on learning the basics of art while teaching youth mental health strategies they can use in the future in April.
Participants do not have to be a 4-H member or have background knowledge in art to register. By the end of the course, all youth will have their own finished piece of art and a small art kit to take home.
Sessions will take place April 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $15, paid at the first class. To register, either go to bit.ly/Art101Register. The deadline to register is April 4. All sessions will take place at the 4-H Exhibit Hall, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
Anyone with questions should contact the DeKalb County Extension Office at 925-2562 or email Effie Campbell at campb314@purdue.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.