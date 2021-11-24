AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 12 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Almond Handshoe of the 7000 block of C.R. 44, Butler, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Angela Wright of the 400 block of Weeks Street, Albion, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and her driving license was suspended for one year.
William Hulbert of the 6400 block of C.R. 6, Hamilton, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Charles Brown Jr. of the 100 block of Depot Street, Corunna, received a 180-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Scott Carr of the 100 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Schmucker of the 5100 block of C.R. 68, Spencerville, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor, and 90 days, all suspended except six days, for making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and he received credit for three days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 350 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Santana Salinas III of the 800 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, and 120 days of incarceration for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. He was placed on probation for 245 days.
Catherine Malloy of the 800 block of Cora Lane, Fremont, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Jerry Adams of the 2600 block of Hickory Street, Portage, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Gregory Daugherty of the 1400 block of Sanders Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Joshua Rowe of the 400 block of Water Street, Avilla, was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration for intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor.
Aaron Bevis of the 6800 block of C.R. 34, Butler, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
