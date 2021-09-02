AUBURN — Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission is poised to more than double its capacity while having room for future growth in what will become its new home in Auburn.
Since opening its doors in Auburn in 2018, Hearten House has provided home for hurting women, and beds are always full, said Executive Director Marisa McKenzie.
Currently located at 816 W. 7th St. in Auburn, one of the greatest challenges the ministry faces is having very limited space for quality visits with the children of its women who reside at Hearten House, explained McKenzie.
McKenzie said the “starter home” has served the ministry well, but Hearten House has far outgrown its space.
Now, the ministry is excited to be moving into a larger house located at 1304 Center St. To raise funds necessary for the move and associated expenses, Hearten House has launched a capital campaign with the goal of raising $500,000 by Oct. 4. Already, $289,670 has been raised.
McKenzie said the possibilities at the new home are endless. Sitting on 2.7 acres, the 4,700-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, three kitchens, two large communal gathering areas, three levels and a large barn.
The property will provide 16 beds for women, as well as space for quality visitations and one-on-one time for moms and their children. Additionally, four beds will be reserved for weekend visitations with children and for women participating in the More Than A Season Aftercare Program. This will allow graduates who are making the transition from Hearten House to independent living a chance to “come home” for the weekend and surround themselves with their support system and people who love them.
McKenzie said the new house is move-in ready and is “literally perfect.”
“This house and property allows us room for growth,” McKenzie added. “The demand is here. There’s no doubt that beds will be full.”
McKenzie said Hearten House is appreciative of the support it has received from the community.
“It’s inspiring to witness the community band together and help provide this really important lifeline to the community. It’s such a blessing — how many have been changed and how many will continue to be changed,” she said.
McKenzie shared the testimonies of women who have been served by Hearten House that highlight the work and results of the ministry.
“At Hearten House, I am protected, guided loved and taught that my voice matters. I am enough. I matter, I have been taught integrity, accountability, and to do everything with honor. I have learned that it is not about where I have been; it is about where I am going,” one woman stated.
“The desire for change was in my heart, but the ‘how to’ was not, I couldn’t do it on my own. Since I’ve been here, God has changed my heart,” said another Hearten House resident.
To learn more about investing in the ministry and the new property, visit the Hearten House website at dciconline.org or call McKenzie at 416-6805. Donations to Hearten House are tax-deductible.
