FORT WAYNE — Tickets are on sale for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana’s Comedy Night on Feb. 20. The virtual fundraising event will hels meet the immediate needs of more than 4,000 local people battling cancer.
Comedy Night will feature a friendly joke competition, drawings for valuable prizes and a headline performance from comedian Kevin Bozeman. He was the winner of the Midwest region of the HBO “Comedy Competition,” has performed on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and was a semi-finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”
Participants of this year’s “Jokester of the Year” competition are:
• Jim Shovlin, public address announcer and business development manager for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants;
• Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, representing Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union;
• Ron Turpin, vice president of civic engagement for Ambassador Enterprises; and
• Wesley Russell, M.D., radiation oncologist for Radiation Oncology Associates P.C. and CSNI board member.
Because safety is a priority, Comedy Night 2021 is going virtual. Guests will receive a private link to watch the livestream on YouTube Live and access to the Comedy Night event page to vote, donate and enter the prize drawing. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $40, and each purchase includes one complimentary prize drawing ticket. The first 50 ticket purchasers will receive a gift bag, including Cancer Services goodies, sweet treats and much more. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to cancer-services.org or call 484-9560.
Event sponsors are Steel Dynamics, Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union, Parrish Leasing, Ambassador Enterprises, Radiation Oncology Associates, Luke Funk Wealth Management, Hire Automotive Center, Partners 1st Federal Credit Union, Accu-Label, Michael’s Floor Covering, McMahon’s Best One, Sweetwater, Effectv, Media 401, Just Sue Graphic Design, JBG Photography, Poptique Popcorn, The Chocolate Thimble, Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne, AAA, Camp Timber Lake, Federated Media, The Fitness Studio, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Shambaugh & Hertig Dental Group, Summit City Pest Control, Fort Wayne Police Department, Pine Valley Country Club and YMCA.
Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life for those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information and compassionate assistance. Last year, more than 4,000 local people with cancer and their families received practical resources and emotional support.
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana serves people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
For more information, visit cancer-services.org or call toll-free at (866) 484-9560.
