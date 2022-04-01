The next topic I want to address in my series is the “homework routine.”
This is part of my series “setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for children.”
I guess there are a few questions first. Do you even have a homework routine in your home? Do you even need a homework routine? Maybe the “routine” is when there is a chance in the busyness of an evening, that homework gets done.
That is all fine and well and children do adjust to their normal. That being said, my experience with co-parenting education and co-parenting coaching is that, for children in the middle of separation, divorce or high conflict co-parenting, it is best for the children for both homes to have a similar homework routine.
The purpose of this entire series and all of the topics in the series, is really to bring awareness to topics. This is one of the topics that does get in the way and that does affect the children.
It is not uncommon for a child’s grades to drop and for school performance to suffer because of a change in the child(ren)’s family dynamic. This series is to help co-parents through that.
A “similar homework routine” for example is...Let’s say that you have a homework routine in your home that is “homework is done after dinner at the kitchen table, and you have dinner at 5:30.”
Now let’s say that in your child’s other home (your ex’s home), the homework routine is “homework is done after dinner at the kitchen table, and they have dinner at 6:30.”
It does not matter that dinner is served at different times in each home. The “similar” in each home is that “homework is done after dinner at the kitchen table.” There is no confusion for the child(ren), in that both parents are presenting a united front with the homework routine. That is a goal for respectful and responsible co-parenting. For children to see a united front from their parents and for them to not be confused by two different standards and expectations in two different homes.
This series is pretty powerful if co-parents see the intent and purpose in lessening the confusion for their children and is a very helpful co-parenting tool, if co-parents keep in mind that they have one home, but their children have two homes.
I hope you all have a great week.
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs court ordered co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. E-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
