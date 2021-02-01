AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley signed a proclamation Monday declaring February as We Love Auburn Month.
The special month will feature special activities each weekend in downtown Auburn, sponsored by the Auburn Main Street organization.
It began with the annual Yarn Bomb Auburn last Saturday, with participants wrapping trees, planters and signs with colorful yarn.
People can join in #FirstFridays this Friday downtown for an evening of haunted walking tours with Jill from DeKalb County Haunts. Participants will learn some history and a few haunted stories about the city’s most historic buildings. Tours will meet at the corner of Main and 9th streets and begin at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Freewill donations will go to Auburn Main Street.
Another major event for this year will be Auburn’s Arctic Display at The James Cultural Plaza. On Feb. 12, ice sculptors from Indiana Ice Studio will be on hand for ice sculpture demonstrations. Demonstrations will begin around 5:30 p.m.
AMS is seeking area businesses, community organizations, families and individuals to sponsor the sculptures as a fundraiser for AMS’s promotional efforts. The sculptures are individually made and will include the sponsor’s lighted logo in the design. Sponsorship of a sculpture costs $500, and there are a variety of additional sponsorship opportunities available for “We Love Auburn” month, including a new, interactive ping pong ice sculpture. To explore support through sponsorship, see the website for corporate sponsorship on the main page at AuburnMainStreet.org or contact information@AuburnMainStreet.org.
Carriage rides are set for Feb. 12 from 6-8 p.m. and Feb. 13 from 4-6 p.m. Drivers will pick up passengers by The James Cultural Plaza on Jackson Street. Carriage rides will be first come, first served, and freewill donations will be accepted for AMS.
For those who wonder what is upstairs in all those downtown buildings, Saturday, Feb. 20, will offer a glimpse of never-before-seen second-story spaces. Upstairs Downtown is a self-guided walking tour of select properties around downtown Auburn featuring unique, must-see spaces. Tickets will be available at each tour location for $10. Tour-goers will see spaces of all kinds, learn about their unique history and gain an understanding of the importance of downtown revitalization and preservation. People can watch the AMS website and social media pages for tour locations as details became final.
Saturday, Feb. 27, will bring the second annual Auburn Pub Crawl. T-shirts will be sold for the pub crawl, with 10-12 participating pubs. Again, people can watch the AMS website and social media page over the next few weeks for details.
While several of the events are intended to be fundraisers for AMS’s downtown revitalization efforts, all are intended to drive traffic and engage the community in the downtown. For all events, AMS is asking the community to please follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for health and safety.
For more information, people can visit the website AuburnMainStreet.org, social media @AuburnMainStreet, or send email to information@AuburnMainStreet.org.
The text of the proclamation:
Whereas, the City of Auburn, in partnership with Auburn Main Street, strives to make Auburn a great place to live, work, and play; and
Whereas, established in 2009, the Auburn Main Street is a recognized Main Street Organization; and
Whereas, the mission of the Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with our community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown — rich in character and engaging for all through a comprehensive, inclusive, place-based and people-focused approach; and
Whereas, the City of Auburn, in collaboration with Auburn Main Street, encourages our citizens to practice philanthropy and volunteerism to our City’s many worthy groups; and
Whereas, the citizens of Auburn recognize the downtown as the heart of our community and by supporting revitalization efforts, we can be part of cultivating Auburn’s future.
Now, therefore, I, Michael D. Ley, Mayor of the City of Auburn, do hereby proclaim the month of February 2021 as We Love Auburn Month.
