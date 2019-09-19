AUBURN — New this year at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, 4-H is offering an opportunity to youth in grades 3-12 to try out 4-H.
This opportunity is limited to 15 youth and is free of charge.
Youth will spend time in each of the barns learning about each of the animals — care, feeding and handling — and then have hands-on instruction in how to show them. Youth will also learn about lease opportunities for animals, in case they don’t have the facilities to have livestock in their backyard.
Participants also will spend time in the Exhibit Hall learning about all the 4-H projects they can take that don’t require animals.
Interested youth should call the Extension Office at 925-2562 or email lwahlstr@purdue.edu to reserve their spot.
