AUBURN — Dr. Charles "Chic" Shaver will lead the seminar, "Witnessing Without Fear" Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St.
Shaver is an evangelist, church planter, pastor, professor evangelism and author.
Breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. and the seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clergy credit is given.
To reserve a place, email office@auburncn.org or call the church office at 925-3480.
Shaver also will speak at the 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. services at the church on Nov. 1 and the 7 p.m. services Nov. 2, 3 and 4.
