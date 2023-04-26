AUBURN — A man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for a string of offenses including several thefts and possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon.
Matthew McKinley, who is listed in court documents as being homeless, was charged in DeKalb Superior Court II with four counts of theft, all Level 6 felonies, and possession of a firearm while being a serious violent offender, a Level 4 felony.
McKinley pleaded guilty to all the charges as part of a plea agreement. Judge Monte Brown sentenced McKinley to six years in prison for the possession of a firearm charge and 1 1/2 years in prison for each of the theft charges. The sentences will be served at the same time.
The theft charges involved the theft of construction tools, a Ford truck and two Coleman ATVs.
As part of the plea agreement, the state will refrain from filing a habitual offender enhancement.
The plea agreement capped any executed sentence at six years. Brown said that, but for the plea agreement, he would be warranted in giving McKinley a greater sentence.
Brown noted that McKinley has pending criminal charges in Steuben County. Brown said once those matters have been cleared up, he might consider modifying McKinley’s sentence, but added there are no guarantees.
“Time will tell. It is up to you,” Brown told McKinley.
“If you want me to give you a break, you have to do everything that is expected of you.”
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed by Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger, the Butler Police Department was notified Aug. 8 of a theft that had taken place at a construction site at Color Master in the 800 block of South Broadway, Butler.
A representative of Wagler and Associates, Angola, told police one of their construction trailers had been broken into and numerous construction tools, valued at $12,636, had been stolen.
Color Master provided video footage of a suspect vehicle — a white Ford F-150 Ford truck with several distinguishing markings and long pieces of lumber in the bed — entering the parking lot containing the construction trailers and leaving after a period of time with items in the bed, the affidavit said.
Heffelfinger said on Aug. 9, he drove to a residence in the 6800 block of C.R. 62 and saw a white Ford F150 truck that had the same distinguishing markings consistent with the truck in the video at the time of the theft.
Heffelfinger said he and Butler Police Assistant Chief Matthew Traster went to the residence. Heffelfinger said he went to a rear door and got no response. While at the door, he could see a concrete saw that was consistent with one of the tools taken from the trailer sitting in front of a garage door. Along the side of the house were several long pieces of lumber, consistent with those that were in the bed of the truck at the time of the theft, Heffelfinger said.
A check of the vehicle showed it had been reported stolen from Steuben County in May, the affidavit said.
After a period of time, the owner of the residence came out of the house. Heffelfinger said he asked him who the Ford F-150 belonged to and he stated that a person staying in a utility trailer on his property had been driving it. The owner of the residence took police to the trailer and McKinley and a female were located inside, the affidavit said.
After being advised of his rights, McKinley told Heffelfinger he was driving the truck that had been reported stolen and that he and someone else broke into the construction trailer at Color Master by cutting off the lock, according to the affidavit.
McKinley said he took all the tools from the trailer and brought them to the location in the 6800 block of C.R. 62, the affidavit said.
McKinley then directed Heffelfinger to another enclosed trailer and identified a pile of tools as the ones he had taken. Also in the trailer were numerous other tools that McKinley stated he had taken during the burglary of a construction company in Michigan, according to the affidavit.
Heffelfinger said McKinley also directed him to a garage where he showed Heffelfinger several more tools taken from the Color Master site.
In the enclosed trailer where McKinley was staying, Heffelfinger said, he located firearms — a pump shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle. A check of McKinley’s criminal history showed he was convicted of dealing in methamphetamine in Steuben County in 2007, making him a serious violent felon.
Just outside of the trailer were two Coleman ATVs which had been stolen from Rural King in Decatur in Dec. 20, 2021, Heffelfinger said in the affidavit.
McKinley received credit against his prison sentence for 259 days served in jail while the case was pending.
