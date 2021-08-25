GARRETT — Two weeks into the fall term, making school seem normal for students has been a top priority at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
From breakfast in the classrooms to extra duty moving the 100-plus car rider line within 16 minutes, everyone has gone above and beyond to make the school year positive for students, she said at Monday’s school board meeting.
“Our bus drivers have been fantastic and they have made a lot of adjustments. Our buses are full and (the drivers) are doing a great job of having all the precautions that we need to have in place so we can speed up the contact trace on the bus,” she added.
“That’s asking a lot of our bus drivers, besides getting our students to and from school safely, so we are just asking our families to be patient with those drivers because they are definitely doing a very hard job.
“COVID is on the rise in Indiana, and you can see that across the country,” Weaver said. “That is something we are being very mindful of. I want our community to know that we take it seriously. We take all of the data very seriously in looking at what our protocols are.”
She texts with DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder for daily updates and meets with him in person on a regular basis.
“We will look again at the numbers in our county,” she said of next week’s meeting. “We have a responsibility to be very mindful of what that looks like in our county to make sure that we can keep our kids in school.
“I am happy that our kids are here, and they are learning and they are happy,” Weaver said. “That is one of the things that brings joy to me when I walk in the hallways and hearing the teachers teaching.”
In addition, building level meetings and quarterly data meetings are planned with hopes to put together a quick dashboard for the community, Weaver said.
Enrollment is looking strong across the buildings, she added. The official average daily membership will be announced at the September board meeting.
Building administrators also thanked everyone for keeping the school year moving forward.
“We kept some changes in place,” J.E. Ober Principal Kristi Surfus said. New this year, students have hand vacs to clean up after themselves. Surfus is looking forward to the fall book fair and student photos, neither of which happened last year.
Programs to help students both emotionally and socially are planned at the middle school, according to Principal Lucas Fielden. In addition, Character Counts and Sources of Strength will return for students on a weekly basis, as well as other afternoon programs and athletics.
Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith reported the rollout of iPads for students has gone pretty smoothly. A representative from Apple has been in house this week to offer assistance to staff to learn the many aspects the devices offer. Enrollment in the high school has exceeded earlier projects, with more than 622 students now in the building.
“This is just a neat time of year,” Smith said of all the athletic events, Environment Club, student council and homecoming in the coming weeks. Sources of Strength will also return to the high school.
Career Development Program Director Chad Sutton reported the program is in full swing, including a second home under construction in Brennan Estates by the construction trades class. The project is in collaboration with the heavy highway program with students doing a lot of horizontal construction work on footers and foundation of the home.
“That program has exploded — it’s a full-time class now, meeting morning and afternoons,” Sutton added. “We have a neat collaboration with the Department of Transportation we are working on to lead the way in Indiana to develop in other schools.”
The welding program is up 60 students this semester, with 80 on board in the second semester.
Senior welding students are heading to Ivy Tech for their last class. They will be the first group to graduate with structural welding certification, Sutton said.
Currently, 10 interns are working while finishing their senior year, with many more on course to start that process next semester.
Sutton said he has been able to get approval from the U.S. Department of Labor for registered apprenticeship in welding for youth, the first in Indiana.
“It hasn’t been done before. It’s pretty exciting to have that employer partnership come beside us and help us get that done,” he added. A press conference announcing signings of 40 students for the program is planned next month.
In other business, the board approved: temporary loans for year 2022; a resolution giving the superintendent the authority to reduce the 2021 budget and also reduce Line 2 appropriations of the 2021 budget, as required; a lunch agreement with St. Joseph Catholic School; a memorandum of understanding and agreement with DeKalb Change Academy; a contract between the Indiana Department of Transportation and the school district; and disposal of GKB and Head Start worthless personal property and sale or transfer of GKB personal property.
Permission was given for band instructor Josh Kissinger to attend the Midwest Band & Orchestra Clinic in Chicago from Dec. 15-18 and for Sutton to attend the National Center for Construction Education and Research National Workforce Development Conference in Aurora, Colorado from Oct. 4-6.
The board approved the following hires: Amy Schenkel as custodian, Travis Holcomb as high school physical education instructor and Dayton Sweet and Ashton Castator as co-head boys soccer coaches at the middle school. The board also approved a separation of service with custodian Kim Evans.
Grand awards and donations were also approved, including $30,000 from the National Christian Foundation for the Career Development Program and $750 from CSX Transportation for the high school trip to Arizona. Donations were also approved for high school organizations amounting to $850 for the boys basketball program and the field trip to Japan.
