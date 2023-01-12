AUBURN — The DeKalb County Building Department reported nearly $93 million in improvement permits filed in its office during 2022, according to a report issued this week.
The report indicates a total of 628 permits with a total estimated dollar value of $92,916,515, according to the 2022 report.
That’s a nice jump from 2021, in which 600 permits were issued with a total estimated value of $65,001,553.50.
In addition to unincorporated areas of DeKalb County, the report also includes information for Ashley, Butler, Garrett, St. Joe and Waterloo.
The single largest 2022 category was new residential construction, with 118 permits issued for a total estimated value of $39,730,115.
In 2021, there were 86 new residential permits issued, with an estimated value at $28,531,642.
Garrett led the way in 2022 with 58 new residential permits issued, with a total estimated value of $16,510,456.
Fifty-five new residential permits were issued last year in unincorporated parts of DeKalb County with an estimated value of $22,847,659, according to the report.
There were four new residential permits issued in Ashley for $137,000 and one in Butler at $235,000.
There were six commercial addition permits issued in 2022, with an estimated value of $11,966,912. Four of those additions were in Garrett, totaling $886,912. The other two were in unincorporated parts of the county, with an estimated value of just over $11 million.
There were also six new commercial permits issued in the county during 2022, with an estimated value of $1,787,500. Four of those were in Garrett, estimated at $1,157,500; one in Waterloo, estimated at $500,000 and one in the county, estimated at $130,000.
Seven new industrial permits were issued last year, with an estimated value of $7,270,472, according to the report. Four of those were in unincorporated parts of the county with an estimated value of $2,170,472. Two permits were in Garrett with an estimated value of $3.4 million, and one was in Butler with an estimated value of $1.7 million.
In all of 2021, there were just two new industrial permits issued, both on the Steuben County side in Ashley, with a total value of $86,000. In 2021, there were six permits for industrial additions, valued at $14,589,125. Of those, three were in the county at $6.6 million, two in Butler at just under $5 million, and one in Waterloo, at $3 million.
Last year, there were three permits issued for industrial additions, all in Garrett, with an estimated value of $4,324,850.
There were four industrial remodel permits issued in 2022, with an estimated value just under $9 million, according to the report. Two of those permits were in the county with an estimated value of $364,625. One permit was issued in Garrett at $5,574,204, and another was issued in Ashley, on the Steuben County side, at $3 million.
The most permits issued in any single category was 124 for new accessory buildings, with a total estimated value of $7,344,166. Of that total, 109 were in unincorporated parts of the county with a total estimated value of $6,881,446.
There were five new accessory building permits issued in Garrett ($70,000); two in Butler ($96,200); and one in Ashley ($87,000).
In DeKalb County, 51 permits were issued for residential additions, with an estimated value just under $2 million, according to the report. Of that total, 36 were in the county with an estimated value of $1,696,900. There were 10 in Garrett ($261,525), four in Butler ($12,500) and one in Waterloo ($4,500).
There were 17 residential remodel permits issued last year, with an estimated value of $952,150. Eight of those were in the county at $517,500. There were five in Garrett ($282,000; three in Butler ($117,650) and one in St. Joe ($35,000).
There were 51 roofing permits issued in 2022, with an estimated value of $1,168,037. Eighteen roofing permits were in the county at $536,261. There were 15 in Garrett ($256,730), 10 in Butler ($287,199), six in Waterloo ($57,900); and one each in St. Joe and Waterloo, each estimated around $15,000.
Seventeen pool permits were issued in unincorporated parts of the county, with an estimated value of just over $1.3 million. There were eight pond permits issued with an estimated value of just over $2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.