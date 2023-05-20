Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 18-19, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Brittney Carter, 26, of the 300 block of North Walnut Street, Bryan, Ohio, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. May 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 6 felony.
Nathan Healy, 38, of the 200 block of West Houston Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. May 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Amber Snider, 38, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. May 18 by Garrett Police on operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gillford Patrick, 48, of the 1300 block of C.R. 13, Corunna, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. May 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
