WATERLOO — DeKalb High School Associate Principal Austin Harrison will become the new principal at James R. Watson Elementary School, beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
Harrison will assume the position on the retirement of longtime principal Pam Shoemaker.
The DeKalb Central school board approved Harrison’s appointment during its regular board meeting Tuesday. The board accepted Shoemaker’s retirement last month.
Superintendent Steve Teders said Shoemaker has dedicated almost her entire professional life to J.R. Watson, having been there since 1988, “which is just incredible … And certainly the impact that she has made has been just huge,” Teders added.
In a memorandum to the board recommending the Harrison’s appointment, Teders said on hearing of Shoemaker’s retirement, he has been able to review internal candidates for potential growth into the role of principal.
Harrison currently is serving in his third year as associate principal at the high school. He also serves as the district’s safety director and will retain that position, Teders said.
Prior to coming to DeKalb Central schools, Harrison taught in the elementary and middle school setting and has experience as a dean of students in the high school setting, Teders said.
“He is passionate about building positive relationships and has the experiences and skills to become an outstanding elementary principal,” Teders said.
“In his three short years at DeKalb Central, he has already proved to be a valuable asset and a trusted colleague. I look forward to working with Mr. Harrison in the years to come as he continues to grow as the leader at James R. Watson Elementary and valued member of our community.”
The board approved a 215-day contract for Harrison. The salary amount will be determined at a later date since Harrison is a current administrator in the district and will have his contract amount brought forward when other administrator adjustments are brought for consideration in June, Teders said. Other benefits will be consistent with administrators in the district, Teders added.
The board’s approval of Harrison for the position was welcomed with applause from the audience, with board president Heather Krebs noting the “rather large contingent of Watson folks here this evening.”
“I’m very excited for the opportunity, and I do plan over the next few months to be very active within the Watson community,” Harrison said.
“I’ve been fortunate to have experience at the elementary school, middle school and high school level, so I certainly feel that having that K-12 educational experience gives me a unique perspective. I’ve also been fortunate enough with the district safety director position to have the opportunity to interact with many of the families at James R. Watson Elementary, and students. I know it’s a great place to be and a very collaborative school.”
“Mrs. Shoemaker, being within that same building for over the past 30 years, I truly think that’s a testament to the culture at James R. Watson and the climate of the building. It’s a huge shout-out not only to the staff there but also the parents and the students and the community as a whole — the fact that she’s been there for over three decades,” Harrison added.
He noted that the timeline for him assuming the position will allow him to collaborate with Shoemaker, which will help make the transition be as seamless as possible.
Referring to the J.R. Watson mascot, Harrison said, ”I’m very excited to be an Eagle to start next school year.”
In other business Tuesday night:
The board approved the appointment of Matthew Buchanan as the district’s director of technology. Buchanan earned a professional educator’s license for the elementary level with an endorsement in 5-12 life science, 5-12 earth science and 5-12 physics from Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne, Teders told the board. In addition to education and technology, Buchanan also holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University. Most recently he has served as data specialist and analyst for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, the board heard. The board approved a 240-day contract with a salary of $90,000.
The board approved the continued employment of Amber Hartsough as a temporary special education teacher for the remainder of the school year. She has been fulfilling a long-term substitute position at Waterloo Elementary School and her last day was to have been Nov. 23. She will become the teacher of record for designated caseloads at both County Meadow and McKenney-Harrison Elementary schools.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of bus driver Jeanne Smith. The board accepted the resignations of J.R. Watson food service employee Kelly Roe; Waterloo paraprofessional Elizabeth Balsley; McKenney-Harrison paraprofessional Marissa Hartman; and high school assistant track coach Jessica Minnich.
The board approved the appointments of: Waterloo extracurricular robotics supervisor Jamie Grandstaff; McKenney-Harrison custodian Penelope Swift; middle school head cheer coach Deborah Rohm; middle school food service employees Natasha Derrow and Chelsea Antrup; high school paraprofessional Jasmine Fee; and Waterloo paraprofessional Amber Brumbaugh.
The board approved separations of employment with: J.R. Watson paraprofessional Jarrett McNamara; McKenney-Harrison custodian Paige Hentzel; and tech director Nate Vance.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, Teders continued to thank the district’s staff “for maintaining high-quality operations for school, all the departments that are involved, from transportation to food service, custodial, across the board,” Teders said.
Teders said the biggest impact on the district on a daily basis is the lack of having substitutes available to take over certain roles.
“Every day is kind of a puzzle to figure out, ‘Where am I going to pull someone to cover this, that or the other?’” he added.
Teders encouraged anyone interested to submit their names as potential substitutes.
“We need subs across the board — all the departments. We’re constantly putting communication out,” Teders said.
However, Teders added, he is thankful for all that the district, its staff, families, school board and community are doing.
“We are going to continue to move forward and do everything that we can do to keep kids in school. I think we all have agreed over the last year-and-a-half that the best place for kids to be is in school for in-person instruction with our outstanding teachers,” Teders said.
