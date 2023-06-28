What do you believe are some key topics that should be discussed as co-parents?
According to an article for “Talking Parents” (a co-parenting app), the topics are living arrangements, transportation, education, health or faith related topics, financial responsibilities, guardianship agreements, emergency rules, relationships and parental life changes.
All of that pretty much gets sorted out in standard temporary orders and final orders, but for a co-parenting relationship and raising the children while no longer together, I can think of many more.
Included in my series, “Setting things up similar in each home to lessen the confusion for children,” are many more topics that are important for co-parents to address.
What about the discipline, dating, driving, phones, technology, homework, etc? Anything that co-parents would have discussed regarding their children while together are discussions and topics that have not lost their importance because they are no longer together. That is a very powerful and impactful statement, and one that could actually change the direction of a less than respectful and responsible co-parenting relationship.
The list of topics from the article by Talking Parents is only scratching the surface for topics that should be discussed in co-parenting. As a co-parenting educator, I believe that all topics are equally important. However, I think there is an element of priority for when the topics are or should be discussed as well.
For example, have you and your ex discussed and agreed to a standard and expectation for if one of you begins dating? Topics like introductions and involvement with drop off and pick up are just two topics that could possibly wreak havoc in your co-parenting relationship. Those two topics may not even seem important right now if you are not dating and if you can’t even think about the possibility of that, because separation or divorce is so new, but I have worked with co-parents who had these two topics become huge issues in their co-parenting relationship.
One reason is that for introductions of a new significant other, introduction timing is key and your opinions may be different about that. For drop off and pick up, it is better to have the discussion and put a standard in place so that you eliminate potential conflict because these two issues are very common.
As time goes by, the standard you put in place may change, but not having anything in place at all could be crucial to your co-parenting relationship with your ex.
Ask yourself thought provoking questions about these types of topics that could become issues. That is how to become aware of what it is that could get in the way of how you are co-parenting. Your co-parenting relationship may be working and civil, but what happens if a new boyfriend or girlfriend is introduced to your children, and either you had no idea that your ex was dating, or you weren’t ready for those introductions to happen yet? That is sometimes when conflict begins.
I will be highlighting the topics from my series in the upcoming weeks, and it is my hope that it just brings awareness to the potential conflict that can happen without standards and expectations being in place.
I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.