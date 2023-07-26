AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners Monday heard more than 90 minutes of public comment on whether to opt in or out of receiving enhanced health funding from the state.
The opt-in measure provides more money to health departments, but they must agree to provide certain core public health services.
DeKalb County Auditor Susan Sleeper read a letter from Indiana state Senators Dr. Tyler Johnson and Sue Glick and Indiana state Rep. Ben Smaltz that encouraged the commissioners to opt in.
“This legislation offers an opportunity to enhance the quality and extent of public health services throughout our local health departments,” the letter stated.
“Indiana’s national ranking in public health funding has been a subject of concern as we stand at the 45th place.”
Furthermore, DeKalb County continues to grapple with serious health challenges related to smoking, obesity and infant mortality, the letter continued.
Public health funding in DeKalb County is about $3 per capita, the letter said.
“We understand the concern of health care services being taken over by the state. However, Senate Enrolled Act 4 gives local health departments flexibility in deciding which core public health services are most important to their community and which ones to fund.”
The letter said SEA 4 states that any county that accepts additional funding for the purpose of providing core public health services does not transfer any authority to the Indiana Department of Health.
“Furthermore, county commissioners have the option to opt out at any time,” the letter went on.
If DeKalb County were to opt in to Health First Indiana for the year of 2024, the minimum amount received from the state would be $421,833 and the maximum would be $562,445, the letter said.
For 2025, the minimum amount received would be $843,667 and the maximum would be $1.1 million.
At least 60% of the new health funding that the county would be receiving must be spent on core public health services of: communicable disease prevention and control; vital statistics; tobacco prevention and cessation; student health support; child fatality suicide and overdose review; maternal and child health; HIV, hepatitis C and S.T.D. testing and counseling; tuberculosis control and management; emergency preparedness; clinical care referrals; chronic illness prevention and reduction; childhood lead exposure and poisoning screening and case management; trauma and injury prevention, promotion and education; and immunization access.
Not more than 40% of the funds may be spent on: food protection; pest and vector control and abatement; public and semi-public pool testing and inspection; residential on-site sewage system permitting and inspections; orders for the decontamination of property used to illegally manufacture a controlled substance; public building sanitary inspections and surveys; and sanitary operation of tattoo parlors, body piercing facilities or eyelash extension facilities.
The letter said the urgent necessity for improved health services is “palpable” among residents and described SEA 4 as a “momentous proposal.”
Johnson also attended Monday’s meeting and offered further comments.
Johnson acknowledged he has been a public critic of the bill and that he voted against it.
“Probably my biggest objection in the end was how do we control that and define that as best it could be so that if the state says you’re not in compliance by using the program, what happens with that?” Johnson said.
“That was really my only consternation in the end. I think we’ve given you pretty good protection from the state in that aspect … I do think it’s our money, it’s our taxpayers’ money and so I’d like to see that come back to our county and that’s kind of where I stand now,” Johnson continued.
“I think we’ve got pretty good safeguards in place. I like the fact that you guys can opt out any time if there’s issues or concerns with it and go right back to your level of funding that you had before.”
Commissioner Todd Sanderson asked Johnson why, when he voted against the bill, was he now supporting it.
“What changes would you have wanted in order to vote yes?” Sanderson asked.
“There was just one more line item that I had on my check list of things,” Johnson said.
“Basically, I wanted it to be really well defined what happens when a county’s not in compliance with the requirements … I don’t want the state department of health to have a heavy hand.”
“I think the bill’s in a pretty good place but I still have, you know, there’s a lot of questions for it. You just don’t want our taxpayer dollars going to Marion County or other places. And so, that’s kind of where I’m at now,” Johnson added.
Johnson said he would be happy to take on any concerns going forward.
“I’m very vested in making sure we get it right,” he added.
Commissioners President Bill Hartman then opened up the floor for comments from the public, alternating between those in favor of opting in and those opposed.
“I’m for it,” said Garrett resident John Graft.
Graft said when he learned there was $1 million available to help people with health issues in DeKalb County, he thought it was “a no brainer.”
Graft said he realized there were some fears that the state might take over control.
“I don’t know what the fears are. It’s hard for me to believe that our representatives that have signed on to this letter would actually deceive us and be attempting to take over control of this money once it’s allocated here,” Graft said.
“I don’t want the three of you to let unknown possibilities cloud your judgement to receive this money to help out the citizens of DeKalb County,” he told the commissioners.
“If the state is willing to give us this money to increase a positive outcome, I would think you’d want to be on board with that … why would you oppose getting several hundred thousand dollars to help us out here deliver good services?”
Ashley Grogg of Fort Wayne spoke against opting in.
Grogg said she is “extremely well versed” on the bill’s language and has been following it for over a year and a half.
“Public health is vital to our communities, period. We know that. We know we need to support the health and well-being. But it’s not an excuse for fiscal irresponsibility, a lack of transparency or common sense. And that is exactly what we’re talking about with SEA 4,” Grogg said.
“The governor’s public health commission made their intentions very clear on June 30 of 2022. This is only the foundation of their plan to centralize public health and force compliance of counties in the future. They were very clear that autonomous counties are the enemy.”
“It’s not about public health … This is about control,” Grogg contended.
Suzanne Drerup Davis of Auburn spoke in favor of opting in, stating she saw no downside to providing core services to the most vulnerable.
“These are all good things that need to be done,” she added.
“I say opt in. If you see something bad, you can change it. It’s your control.”
Renee Hood, who is the mental health coordinator and school social worker at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools also spoke in favor of opting in and noted the importance of education programs and services.
“I think this bill is very important for providing this education,” Hood said.
“I feel it’s very important to opt in because our children are our future. Having these programs and benefits will greatly help them.”
Opposed to opting in, Larry Williams described the bill as “poorly conceived legislation” that fails to address citizen mistrust in public health.
St. Martin’s Healthcare executive director Tammy Stafford expressed support for opting in.
“It states quite clearly when you look at the services to be assisted by this money,” Stafford said.
“Core health services. I counted. There’s 30 of them.”
Stafford said there also are many organizations, like hers, that are willing to collaborate with county health nurses to make that happen.
“You have a slew of organizations backing this because we can all work together,” Stafford added.
“Shame on you” she told the commissioners, if they opt out.
“This financial money that could come into DeKalb County should come into DeKalb County to help the people that you serve — your constituents,” Stafford concluded.
Kellen Dooley said he was concerned that if the rules change, how easy would it be to opt out.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said the additional funding would be “extremely beneficial” to fortify and expand programs.
He said there have been reassurances that opting out will be easy and money will not be required to be returned.
“I’m pretty much in support of taking this funding,” Souder said.
“We can definitely utilize some funding that’s going to be beneficial to the county.”
At the conclusion of Souder’s comments, Hartman asked if anyone else wished to speak against taking the funds.
“OK. One more against. Anyone wants to speak against opting in?” Hartman asked.
When no one responded, Hartman said, “OK, we will conclude then.”
“Anybody else on either side want to speak?” commissioner Mike Watson interjected. “I think they should have an opportunity.”
“No. No. No, we’re done,” Hartman responded.
“You know Bill, you made a big speech about free speech last week,” Watson countered.
“We’re done. We’re done,” Hartman continued. “I didn’t see any hands go up.”
“There’s one right there,” Watson said, pointing to a member of the audience indicating she wished to speak.
“Are you for or against?” Hartman asked.
“I’m for,” the audience member said.
“I need an against. Want to keep this even or else not at all.,” Hartman responded.
“OK you against. You want to speak?” Hartman asked another audience member who raised her hand.
The audience member identified herself as Renee Hammitt of Corunna and went on to speak against opting in.
“I just wanted to say I am completely against opting in. Right now, I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t just wait, watch other counties, see what happens, and then look towards next year, depending on how this plays out. I think that would be wise,” she said.
“I don’t like the control that comes along with this. I would love to increase public health and all that, but I don’t like the strings and the government control,” Hammitt added.
Public comment continued with Sarah Payne of Auburn speaking in favor of opting in. Payne said she helps to run the non-profit organization, Fortify Life, that works to help those in DeKalb County experiencing homelessness.
“What I’m hearing is the people that are primarily against the bill seem to be speaking really about speculations, national talking points, and possibly even some conspiracy theories. And the people that are here speaking for it are the people that are actually doing the work in our community,” Payne said.
“I hope as a representative government you’ll think about the fact that we’re here speaking not just about our personal beliefs but about the clients and the patients we serve.”
After Payne concluded her comments, Hartman went on to ask, “Anyone else against?”
Hearing none, Hartman then asked, “Anyone else for?”
When no one responded, Hartman asked, “Are we all happy now?”
Closing out the public comments, Sleeper read a letter from DeKalb County Health Department director and county nurse Cheryl Lynch, who expressed her support for opting in.
“I feel we have a good grasp on what the (governor’s public health) commission will require and the services it will provide the county,” Lynch said in the letter.
“Our goal with the funding … is to provide DeKalb County residents with a safer living environment, more options for care and easier access to services for everyone.”
Hartman said the commissioners will make a decision next week on whether to opt in.
