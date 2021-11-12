AUBURN — Numbers of new COVID-19 cases continue to climb drastically in DeKalb County as the DeKalb County Health Department reported 69 cases on Thursday and 44 cases on Friday, bringing the weekly total to 241 new cases.
Those 241 cases included 41 school-aged children, which is another drastic jump. Thursday’s numbers included 13 school-aged children and Friday’s eight.
The new cases brings the total positive cases in DeKalb County to 6,911 and total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients to 86, according to DeKalb County numbers. The state’s dashboard reports DeKalb County has had 102 deaths from the virus.
With student cases on the rise, the children’s dosage of the Pfizer vaccine will be available in DeKalb County beginning Monday. The DeKalb County Health Department will have its first children’s clinic for children ages 5-11 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Appointments are necessary for the clinic at ourshot.in.gov.
The state mobile COVID vaccination clinic will be in town Wednesday through Saturday from 12-8 p.m. at Middaugh Hall on the campus of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. This clinic will be open to everyone age 5 and above. Registration for appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins will also be welcome.
A second children’s vaccine clinic at the health department will be Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Appointments must also be made for this clinic.
With cases on the rise the health department is urging residents to get the vaccine if they haven’t and those who are eligible for the booster are encouraged to get it to enhance their immunity.
This week’s case break down looks like this: 21 cases in the 0-10 age group, 35 in the 11-20 age group, 46 in the 21-30 age group, 36 in the 31-40 age group, 42 in the 41-50 age group, 30 in the 51-60 age group, 18 in the 61-70 age group, 9 in the 71-80 age group and 4 in the 81-90 age group.
