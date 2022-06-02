In the time it takes to flip open your newspaper or peek at that social media app, you’ll be flooded with images of graduation ceremonies. From pre-school to college and everywhere in between, people are celebrating graduates. DeKalb LEADS is celebrating its graduates this week! Marking the end of a learning journey, graduation season is an amazing time to recognize achievements, reminisce on fond memories, and gather with friends and family.
But is it really the end of a learning journey or just the beginning of a new one?
I don’t believe we celebrate our successes enough in the world today. The pace of change and the drive for achievement pushes us to the next thing. So, this graduation season, I encourage you to take time to celebrate and take time to reexamine your learning journey. As President John F. Kennedy once said, “Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other”.
By committing to lifelong learning, you’re committing to being a lifelong changemaker. By examining what you know about ideas (and people) and challenging your thinking you can grow and adapt. If we stay curious about the people and world around us, we can find innovative solutions to tricky problems and possibly more robust relationships with those around us. And isn’t that the point?
This summer, I encourage you to read that book; maybe even the one that challenges you. Get curious about that friend who has a different opinion than yours, even when it’s hard. Seek diversity in the news programming you consume. Listen more than you talk. Watch that documentary. Get outside. Investing in your learning journey can offer high returns.
As Maya Angelou once said, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”
Sarah Payne is vice president of Fortify LEADS and DeKalb LEADS facilitator.
