ASHLEY — State Road 4 west of Ashley and Hudson will be closed for a portion of next week as state crews perform road maintenance.
The road maintenance will be between S.R. 327 and C.R. 800W.
Work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and is expected to last approximately two days.
During the closure motorists are asked to use the marked detour of S.R. 327, U.S. 20 and Interstate 69.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.
