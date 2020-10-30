AUBURN — Three Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 169, Auburn, were presented with Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Award, in a ceremony held in their honor.
Receiving the award were Alex Ehleiter, son of Jim and Kim Ehleiter; Reece Prosser, son of Kurt and Emily Prosser; and Brock Seiler, son of Scott and Beth Seiler.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, Scouts are required to earn 21 merit badges, show leadership by holding an office in the troop and complete a community service project.
During the Eagle Scout presentation ceremony, Eagle Scout and troop committee chairman Mark Bassett discussed leadership, one of the tenets of the Boy Scouts of America.
Each Eagle Scout had to demonstrate leadership while progressing the advancement trail. The Scouts also had to plan, develop and complete their own service projects.
Ehleiter built benches and picnic tables for the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association at group’s facility south of Auburn. He attends Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.
Prosser worked with Parkview DeKalb Hospital on landscaping the courtyard patio and cleaning the fountain. He is an apprentice for the Plumber and Steamfitters Local 166.
Seiler built a pavilion, concrete table, and planted trees on Coleman Landing north of Auburn. He is a senior at Eastside High School in Butler.
In Scouting, the eagle stands for strength of character and represents an understanding of community and nation, and a deep respect for the same. The eagle is a symbol of what a young man or woman has done as well as what that person will do and will be in adulthood. The eagle is a leader, and is respected by both peers and adult leaders. The rank of Eagle is earned by fewer than 5% of all Scouts who join the Boy Scouts of America.
