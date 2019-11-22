AUBURN — A woman convicted of swindling between $750 and $49,999 from DeKalb County physician Dr. Mark Souder was sentenced Friday to six months of incarceration.
Kattia Tarnow, 50, of Fort Wayne was found guilty of theft by a DeKalb Circuit Court jury in October in a deal involving an estate in Costa Rica.
Tarnow originally was charged with theft as a Level 5 felony, accused of the theft of $151,238 from Souder. The jury convicted Tarnow of the lesser-included Level 6 felony charge, finding her guilty of exerting unauthorized control of between $750 and $50,000 of Souder’s money.
In a hearing Friday afternoon, special Judge Lisa Bowen-Slaven of LaGrange County sentenced Tarnow to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except six months. If she qualifies, Tarnow may serve the sentence on home detention in Allen County. She was placed on probation for one year and must perform 75 hours of community service work.
On the issue of restitution, Bowen-Slaven noted the jury believed the amount of money over which Tarnow exerted unauthorized control was at least $750 but less than $50,000. However, she added, the court does not know what the jury believed the exact amount was, and that the court should not speculate. For that reason, she added, Tarnow must pay restitution in the amount of $750.
During the four-day jury trial, the court heard testimony that Souder became involved in a business relationship with Tarnow in 2007. According to a police affidavit, Tarnow offered Souder the opportunity to invest in the sale of her family estate in Costa Rica, promising he would receive money in return.
Souder reported giving Tarnow money for purposes that included attorney fees, document stamps, travel expenses, surveys, fencing and document fees.
Over time, the purported value of the estate grew to $217 million, and Souder invested about a half-million dollars in the deal, according to testimony offered during the trial. However, he has not received any return on his investment, the jury heard.
During the trial, Tarnow testified that the estate involved a large area of land in Costa Rica that carried the “title of the crown” and had been owned by her father, who died in 2003.
Tarnow said she was required to make trips to Costa Rica in regard to the property and the estate, and that Souder and Dean Kruse of Auburn said they would help her financially to deal with the family estate, which also involved siblings and cousins.
Despite Tarnow’s husband wanting “everything to stop” in 2013, Tarnow said she continued to try to get money released from the estate and that Souder continued to assist. Tarnow said she spent time in a hospital during the period of August 2014 to November 2015, but continued to work on the estate matter.
Tarnow has continued to maintain her innocence and intends to appeal, her attorney, Marcia Linsky, said Friday.
Tarnow said she always told Souder he would get paid, the court heard in Friday’s hearing.
“The time frame in Costa Rica is totally different than here,” Tarnow said of funds being released from an estate. “I’m a very honest person. I’ve never spent his money on things the allegations are.”
“Dr. Souder could have stopped it,” Linsky said of the deal. “He could have never started it.”
Linsky said Tarnow did not seek out Souder or others who had invested in the deal and that Souder and Tarnow were introduced to each other by a third party.
“She didn’t seek these people out,” Linsky added.
Friday, Souder provided a victim impact statement, telling the court much has been taken from him.
“It was difficult for me to come to a point where I couldn’t follow the dream any more,” he said. “It was sold to me by Kattia. It’s been a disappointment. … I felt like I was giving a lot in the process. I felt I was dealing with friends. In reality, that really was not the case. My trust was given. My money was given.”
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner noted the emotional toil the matter has had on Souder.
“A dream was taken,” she said. “Kattia Tarnow sold him a bill of goods, and for the rest of his life he will continue to have to grapple with what she took from him, and I don’t mean money,” Winebrenner argued. “Kattia Tarnow is a professional scammer.”
