AUBURN — Modern Woodmen of America members in Auburn recently helped raise money for Serenity House as a sponsor of the fundraising event, Concert Under the Stars.
Modern Woodmen donated $2,500 to the event. Funds were matched through the organization’s Matching Fund Program.
“The community truly came together to support a local need,” said Modern Woodmen member Herschel Erwin.
“That support is what it’s all about.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Erwin at 925-0670.
