FORT WAYNE — Travis Tritt will bring his Solo Acoustic Tour to the Embassy Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.
Nearly 30 years after Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell out shows.
Tickets are $45, $55, $65 and $75 (plus applicable fees). Ticket sales will begin Friday at 10 a.m. at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, telephone 424-5665. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Two years after his debut, “Country Club,” Tritt’s sophomore album “It’s All About to Change” was released. The album shipped three million copies and all four of its singles reached the top five on the country music charts. Along with his first album, this release became triple platinum certified by the RIAA. In 2012, Tritt formed his own label, Post Oak Recordings and shortly after released his album, “The Calm After...”
In 2016, Tritt released a new project, a special live 2-disc CD and DVD, titled “A Man and His Guitar — Live From The Franklin Theatre.” In late 2014 and throughout 2015, Tritt’s compilation album, “Very Best of Travis Tritt” saw a sales resurgence as it topped the SoundScan Top 200 Catalog Country Albums chart for more than 60 consecutive weeks with 15 weeks spent at No. 1 and 35-plus weeks notched in a Top 5 position, while earning RIAA certified gold status by selling over 500,000 copies.
In 2018, Tritt appeared on the music showcase series on USA Network, “Real Country,” alongside Grammy Award-winning artist, Shania Twain and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Jake Owen.
Most recently, Tritt signed a new record deal with Big Noise Music Group. Tritt has been in the studio working on a new album with award-winning producer Dave Cobb. The album marks Tritt’s first original album release in more than 13 years.
Visit http://travistritt.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/travistritt/ for the latest news and tour information.
