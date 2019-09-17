Officers arrest 30
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 30 people from Sept. 8 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Robert Sarrazine, 68, of the 2900 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was arrested Sept. 8 at 6:16 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; public nudity, a Class C misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jon Brouse, 48, of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Sept. 9 by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lucas Smith, 27, of the 3000 block of Shele Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Sept. 9 at 3:36 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Salah Almutairi, 29, of the 400 block of South Downing Street, Angola, was arrested Sept. 10 at 7:14 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia a Class C misdemeanor.
Alex Voirol, 48, of the 1800 block of Jessie Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested Wednesday at 11:31 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Truelove, 29, of the 200 block of West Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Wednesday at 2:10 a.m. by the Waterloo Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt of court.
Scotty Waymire, 52, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Wednesday at 2:19 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Ricky Hartman, 53, of Park Avenue Villa, Auburn, was arrested Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Melody Peffley, 74, of the 300 block of John Street, Butler, was arrested Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for a charge of battery, a Level 6 felony.
Daniel Brown, 42, of the 1100 block of Superior Drive, Auburn was arrested Wednesday at 7:03 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tia Cooper, 30, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was arrested Wednesday at 7:12 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tyler Lopez, 22, of the 1000 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested Thursday at 1:07 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Jacob Reading, 38, of the 6000 block of South C.R. 725W, Pleasant Lake, was arrested Thursday at 2:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on DeKalb County warrant alleging contempt of court.
Leslie Morton, 38, of the 100 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested Thursday at 3:36 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for burglary, a Level 5 felony, with a habitual offender enhancement.
Jerry Chambers, 28, of the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Thursday at 7:43 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jason Scattergood, 38, of the 1400 block of C.R. 34, Auburn, was arrested Thursday at 7:53 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dedria Banter, 35, of the 1300 block of Herion, Fort Wayne, was arrested Thursday at 3:35 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Brandon Stewart, 24, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested Thursday at 7:39 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Rayana Secrest, 19, of the 1100 block of Virginia Lane, Auburn, was arrested Thursday at 7:39 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
April Damron, 31, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Thursday at 10:15 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant charging her with domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Phillip Schrader, 42, of the 10000 block of Echo Valley Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Thursday at 10:15 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Trevor Gebert, 30, of the 1000 block of Donald Street, Auburn, was arrested Thursday at 11:35 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of domestic battery, as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Erin Kaiser, 42, of the 7000 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, was arrested Friday at 2:05 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with display of an altered interim plate, a Class C misdemeanor.
Charles Davis, 41, of the 14300 block of Nieves Circle, Winter Garden, Florida, was arrested Friday at 9:09 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Kathy Handshoe, 31, of the 300 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Saturday at 1:23 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II substance, a Class C misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Colton Carper, 18, of the 700 block of Martz Drive, Auburn, was arrested Saturday at 3:37 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Riley Baker, 27, of the 3000 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was arrested Saturday at 9:42 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Randy Whitacre, 56, of the 10200 block of Mildred Avenue, Leo, was arrested Saturday at 9:44 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brittany Hamblin, 29, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Sunday at 2:51 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Brittany Dilan, 28, of the 400 block of East Tenth Street, Auburn, was arrested Sunday by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
