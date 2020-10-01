AUBURN — Tri Kappa DeKalb County Pink Out will kick off Pink Out/Breast Cancer Awareness month Monday and is encouraging the community to wear pink.
Tri Kappa of Auburn encourages all women to stay current with their annual screenings.
The Francine’s Friends Coach will be downtown at Courtyard Park from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. offering mammograms every 15 minutes. People can drop by or schedule an appointment by calling 483-1847. To schedule a mammogram at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, call 226.7500.
The Tri Kappa Pink Out DeKalb County Fund was established in 2016. The fund is available to any DeKalb County resident in need of any financial medical assistance with a mammogram and/or breast cancer journey. Applications are available at any local hospital or the DeKalb County Community Foundation and online at TriKappaAuburn.org. Tri Kappa has been able to provide medical financial assistance for over 35 DeKalb County residents, with new applications being received more and more frequently, the group said.
Tri Kappa said it thanks its community sponsors for Pink Out 2020: Steel Dynamics, Tempus Technologies, Dewald Northeast Dental Group, Metal Technologies, Scheumann Dental Associates, Vision Source, Team Quality Services, Auburn Moose Lodge, Fetters Construction, Horizon Bank, Byler Lane Winery, Dr. Michael Hayes DDS, Kelly York North Eastern Group Realty, Best Deal Auto Sales, Lyn Maree’s Boutique, Walmart DC, Community State Bank, Beacon Credit Union, United Way of DeKalb County and Smith Farms Manor.
