Relay for Life is May 5
AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life will take place Friday, May 5, from 5-10 p.m. at Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave.
The event will feature a silent auction that will run from 5-8 p.m., a survivor ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and a luminary ceremony at 9:30 p.m.
The silent auction will offer a variety of items including gift baskets, Mary Kay products, Norwex products, toys, tools, honey and more.
There will be a bouncy house, food trucks, and music from a DJ while walking the track.
Relay for Life raises funds for cancer research through he American Cancer Society. The event is open to the community. For questions, call 925-0507.
