NORTH MANCHESTER — DeKalb High School teacher and Special Olympics coach Carol Fike has received Manchester University’s 2019 Young Alumni Outstanding Achievement Award.
The 2010 alumna is a special education teacher and coach of a gold-medal Special Olympics team.
Special Olympics have long held a special place in Fike’s heart. In eighth grade, she volunteered at a camp for adults with special needs and at the 2004 USA Special Olympics in Iowa.
“After those two things, I was hooked,” she said.
Ultimately, that led her to become a Special Olympics volunteer for the past six years in DeKalb County. It also led her to become one of three coaches for a DeKalb County Special Olympics basketball team that, in 2018, won a gold medal in the USA Special Olympics Games in Seattle.
It was both a fairy tale ending for a team that was the smallest, youngest and least-experienced in the tournament, and the latest example of Fike living both the tenets of her Church of the Brethren faith and the values instilled in her at Manchester.
“Basically what happened is, we just ran around anyone who came across us,” Fike said. The team starting training the previous October and its strategy was to build speed and endurance by running.
“We just ran circles around them,” she said.
While pursuing degrees in special education and elementary education at Manchester, she was involved in the campus ministry, student government and the Student Education Association. She also found time for symphonic band, handbell choir, Indiana Reading Corps and the Brethren Heritage Tour, for which she served as campus student coordinator.
“When I was in college I was part of the Student Education Association, and so every month we would go up and do an activity with the ARC clientele in Wabash,” Fike said. “Basically that was a chance to interact with adults with special needs and give them opportunities to do things they couldn’t otherwise do.
“That’s always been one of my goals in life, is just to give people opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise get. It’s just who I am and one of the reasons I still do what I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.