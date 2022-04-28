AUBURN — The Pokagon District Boy Scout spring camporee will take place this weekend in Auburn and members of the public are invited to participate in several activities.
Boy Scouts will camp at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Cub Scout activities will take place at Eckhart Park.
Boy Scout Troop 169 will host a Dutch oven cook-off on Saturday in downtown Auburn on Cedar Street between 7th and 9th streets.
Set-up will be from 9-10 a.m. and a cooks’ meeting will take place at 9:45 a.m. Judging of desserts, breads and main dishes will take place at 1 p.m. with final scores announced and awards presented at 2 p.m.
A demonstration on how to cook in a dutch oven in the outdoors will take place at 10 a.m. in the small parking lot next to the James Foundation.
The event is open to the public. Youth age 8-17 and registered Boy Scouts will compete in the “Scout Youth” division. The “Amateur/Backyard Cooks” division is open to anyone.
Applications, information and a complete set of rules may be obtained by visiting AWAC.org, in the Pokagon District section or by emailing troop0169@yahoo.com. Applications and information also are available at Carbaugh Jewelers, 108 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Other activities that are open to the public on Saturday are: Fire by Friction/Flint and Steel at the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m.; a tomahawk throw in the fairgrounds parking lot on Union Street near 13th Street; and a compass course in the fairgrounds parking lot.
Eagle Scouts in the community are encouraged to check in at the Boy Scout information booth near the Dutch oven cook-off area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be informational brochures about the Boy Scouts today that will be available.
The Pokagon District serves Scouts in DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties.
