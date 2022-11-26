AUBURN — A Sturgis, Michigan man Monday was sentenced to one year of incarceration for drinking and driving, resulting in an accident north of Garrett that injured himself and his passenger.
Armando Trinidad-Rodriguez, of the 200 block of Susan Street, Sturgis, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Trinidad-Rodriguez to four years of incarceration, with three years suspended and one year to serve.
He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for six months.
According to police, Trinidad-Rodriguez was driving a 2008 Kia Sorrento that was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of C.R. 40 on Sept. 26, 2020.
The vehicle left the south side of the road and hit several trees before rolling onto the driver’s side. Trinidad-Rodriguez was able to exit the vehicle and call for help.
Trinidad-Rodriguez had cuts on his head and arms. An ambulance took him to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment.
Passenger Omar Hernandez-Albor had head and face trauma. A Parkview Samaritan helicopter flew him to Parkview Regional, according to a police report at the time of the accident.
Also in Superior Court II Monday, Kari Jo Ensley of the 600 block of Maple Row, Elkhart, received a pair of one-year sentences for two separate charges of possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served consecutively.
