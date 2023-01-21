AVILLA — Oak Farm Montessori School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles.
Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
More than 1,100 institutions achieved either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science exam takers meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population during the 2021-22 school year.
In 2022, Oak Farm Montessori School was one of 832 recognized in the category of AP Computer Science Principles, according to a news release.
“We’re thrilled to congratulate our female AP computer science students and their teachers on this step toward gender parity in computer science education,” said Head of School, Candice Holbrook. “We’re håonored that our school earned this distinction and look forward to seeing these young women and others pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers.”
“Computer science is the source code of our economy and so much of our daily lives,” said Trevor Packer, College Board Head of the AP Program. “In the five years since we began the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award, it’s been heartening to see schools like Oak Farm Montessori welcome so many more young women into this vital field.”
Providing female students with access to computer science courses is critical to ensuring gender parity in the industry’s high-paying jobs and to driving innovation, creativity, and representation. The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $97,430 in May 2021. However, women represent just 24% of the five million people in computing occupations.
These findings highlight the importance of schools nationwide achieving gender parity in AP computer science classrooms. Overall, female students remain underrepresented in our high school computer science classes, accounting for just 33% of AP Computer Science Principles participants and 25% of AP Computer Science A participants.
Oak Farm Montessori High School offers all the core academics of a conventional high school program through integrated, individualized work in a developmentally appropriate environment with a team of talented teacher mentors, according to the news release. Graduates earn credits that exceed the Indiana State Core 40 requirements through integrated, rigorous and relevant coursework.
