AUBURN — A busy stretch of road could see some changes according to a preliminary study, the DeKalb County Commissioners heard Monday.
The study covers the Interstate 69-C.R. 11-A-C.R. 427 corridor recommends the installation of several signals to accommodate anticipated traffic for the Auburn Sports Park.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker gave a brief summary of the nearly 500-page study he received at the end of October from Abonmarche Consultants Inc. of Fort Wayne.
“It’s calling for a lot of traffic signalization,” Parker told commissioners William Hartman and Mike Watson, who attended in person, and Todd Sanderson, who attended virtually.
“Their traffic flow pattern was kind of interesting how they analyzed that,” Parker said. “In some of the areas, I don’t think they got quite enough on and in others, they do.”
The report outlines traffic expectations and recommendations to accommodate those numbers.
“They’re basically calling for signalization on every intersection,” Parker said. “I don’t know how that’s going to work because they’re close together.
“I don’t remember the traffic flow counts off the top of my head, but it was quite a bit of traffic (Abonmarche) is anticipating.”
“Is there anything in the narrative of the study that explains where they came up with the basis for the traffic numbers?” Watson asked. “I’m interested in that.”
Parker said he would forward the 495-page document electronically to the commissioners.
“That’s not a traffic study, it’s a book,” Hartman said.
Later, Parker said bids for annual materials — stone, asphalt and fuel — must be received by 10 a.m. Dec. 19, with bid opening to take place at 10:30 a.m. Salt goes on the state bid, he said.
Following the discussion, Parker elaborated on the study. This is primarily for the sports park complex,” he explained. “Through discussions with INDOT, they had concern and I had concern.
“We all agreed that we should require an impact study,” Parker continued. “There’s no data to support it.
“If you’re going to put in a housing development or small city park, they have data and statistics they can reference for that. There’s nothing to reference for a sports complex.
“It was a big ‘What if?’ How are we going to do this? What impacts are we going to have? Do we need to have traffic improvements? Do we have to have signalization? Do we have to have roundabouts?” Parker said. “Nobody knew.
“When you go down to Indy (the Grand Park complex, located in the suburb of Westfield), that’s absurd how many people are in and out of there,” he said. “I wanted to make sure we had ours up to par if we accept this (sports park).”
Several businesses could spring up along C.R. 11-A across from the planned sports park.
In addition to Parker, commissioners and NERC, INDOT and the City of Auburn officials — which has extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction in the area — are expected to review the document.
In other business, commissioners gave a rural St. Joe property owner 30 days — ending Dec. 7 — to finish cleaning up accumulated vehicles, scrap metal, tires and more.
County code compliance official Paul White Jr. gave an update of the property along S.R. 101 near C.R. 62.
White said he visited the property and took photos from the road and has been in communication with property owner Eric Fuller about the accumulated vehicles, scrap metal, tires and more on the property.
Fuller said he just spent $600 on a skid steer to move vehicles from the property. “That helped me make a lot of progress. I moved probably 20 boats and vehicles,” he said. “I’ve only got a handful left.”
White said he obtained quotes from a towing company and tire company to remove junk vehicles and tires.
“If you drive by this morning, you won’t see my tires,” Fuller said. “Almost all of the tires have been cleaned up and all the wood debris is stacked nicely and tucked away.”
Fuller had appeared before the commissioners in September, when he was given some additional time to make progress. In March, he was found to be in violation of the county’s public nuisance ordinance following a complaint being filed with the DeKalb County Building and Planning Department.
Both Watson and Sanderson suggested to White to revisit the property to monitor Fuller’s progress, and Fuller gave White verbal permission to walk around.
Watson said he was willing to give Fuller additional time if White has seen substantial progress. “I’d like to see this done and out of our hair in the next 30 days,” Watson stated.
Sanderson volunteered the use of his skid steer to help if Fuller obtained dumpster for debris.
