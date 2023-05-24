Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Ashley Stoner, 37, of the 6200 block North, C.R. 125 East, Fremont, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. May 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft with prior, a Level 6 felony.
Charles Harrison, 43, of the 21700 block of Woodburn Road, Woodburn, was arrested at 1:06 p.m. May 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.