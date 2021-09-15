Local police officers make 12 arrests
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made 12 arrests between Sept. 10-12, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Stanley Oney, 42, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. Sept. 10 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Zhonn Bowser, 38, of the 5100 block of C.R. 56, St. Joe, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Theresa Smith, 43, of the 400 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cortez Garland, 21, of the 12000 block of West Outer Drive, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Sept. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tandi Easley, 32, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Sept. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Michael Campbell, 28, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Sept. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
James Wheeler, 56, of the 200 block of West Suttenfield Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery and false identity statement, both Class A misdemeanors.
Raymond Lothamer, 30, of the 200 block West, C.R. 1050 North, Rome City, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Reginald Rogers, 22, of the 5100 block of Truemper Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Sept. 12 by Auburn Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Isaiah Gaona, 18, of the 200 block of North Grand Avenue, Ashley, was arrested at 4:15 a.m. Sept. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of contributing to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brandon Moore, 33, of the 5800 block of East Schrader Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Sept. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob McGinnis, 39, of the 1300 block of Spy Run Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Sept. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
