AUBURN — A rare 1933 Ford V-8 will make its first-ever appearance on public display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Wednesday.
The Ford was owned by Crown Point sheriff Lillian Holley and stolen by John Dillinger upon his escape from the county prison.
Sheriff Holley’s Ford will be on display along with a collection of other John Dillinger related artifacts including, a pair of Sheriff Holley’s handcuffs, a revolver owned by Holley, a Thompson submachine gun that was stolen by Dillinger and his gang from the Auburn police department in 1934, as well as a variety of other small artifacts.
Mark Love, a John Dillinger enthusiast and expert, will be at the museum on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m. for a question and answer session and to introduce the collection. The family-friendly event is open to the public and is free of charge.
Dillinger broke out of the Crown Point jail and stole the automobile on March 3, 1934, taking fellow prisoner Herbert Youngblood, mechanic Edwin Saager and Deputy Sheriff Ernest Blunk as prisoner.
Dillinger had Blunk drive the Ford, where 23 miles west of Crown Point, the Ford skidded off the road and into a ditch. Blunk and Saager were dropped off south of Peotone, Illinois. Dillinger and Youngblood proceeded to Chicago where he was met by Detective Lerimer Hyde, who gave chase.
Dillinger stayed in Chicago for two days, evading police while still using Holley’s Ford. Two days later, the car was found abandoned at 1057 Ardmore Ave.
It is theorized that Dillinger and his gang was able to use the car in Chicago for two days, because early reports of the stolen car stated the incorrect license plate number.
The 1933 Ford and related artifacts will remain on display to the public until September 2022 courtesy of Mark Love of Litchfield, Arizona. Visit automobilemuseum.org or the museum Facebook page at facebook.com/ACDAM1974 for details and more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.