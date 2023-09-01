AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to one year of incarceration and one year on probation Tuesday in a case where he was accused of promising to perform mechanical services, charging customers, and neither performing the contract or filing liens against the customers.

Timothy G. Lockwood, 68, of the 2000 block of North Main Street, pleaded guilty to corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.

