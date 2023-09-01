AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to one year of incarceration and one year on probation Tuesday in a case where he was accused of promising to perform mechanical services, charging customers, and neither performing the contract or filing liens against the customers.
Timothy G. Lockwood, 68, of the 2000 block of North Main Street, pleaded guilty to corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Adam Squiller ordered that the year of incarceration be served as a direct placement to community corrections on home detention.
As a term of community corrections and as a term of probation, Lockwood may not operate a business.
He was accused of receiving proceeds derived from a “pattern of racketeering activity,” which were fraud, forgery and theft that were not isolated incidents.
According to charging documents, Lockwood obtained property of his victims by means of a service promised by Lockwood, who either failed to deliver the service and /or obtained the property through fraudulent activity.
Lockwood operated Classic City Motor Sports at 110 Fulton St., Auburn.
The incidents occurred between November 2017 and June 2022, according to court documents.
Lockwood’s attorney, Gregory Ulmer, said Lockwood has accepted responsibility for his actions and has expressed remorse.
Ulmer said Lockwood is not in good health and no longer is actively in business.
DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Schuylar Casto asked the court to ensure that Lockwood does not operate his business.
Lockwood told the court he was sorry for his actions and that he would make sure it never happens again.
“I’m sorry for the pain and suffering caused to my customers and sorry that I put everybody through this,” he added.
Squiller told Lockwood the manner in which he conducted his business had been “deeply flawed” in a way that had negatively affected people he set out to serve.
Squiller said the best thing he could do, from a business standpoint, was remove him from public business.
“You simply can’t do business the way you have,” Squiller told Lockwood.
“It’s not the way we expect business to operate in DeKalb County.”
As part of the plea agreement, related charges of fraud, forgery and theft, all Level 6 felonies, were dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.