INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is now hiring seasonal employees to help put on the Great Indiana State Fair, returning July 29-Aug. 21.
The 13th annual Indiana State Fair Job Fair will be held Thursday from 4–6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis.
This year’s 165th Indiana State Fair is seeking hundreds of seasonal employees for positions related to parking, gates, security, operations, tractor shuttles, information booths and education exhibits. Several positions are ideal for college students, retirees, individuals with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money, and others.
During the event, candidates seeking a seasonal position with the 2022 Indiana State Fair can complete an application and be interviewed onsite. Applicants are asked to bring a positive attitude and a copy of their resume if they have one. Knowledge about the fair is not a prerequisite — only a willingness to help the fair’s guests.
If applicants are unable to attend the job fair, they may visit the state fairgrounds’ employment office, located on the northeast corner of the fairgrounds, beginning June 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information on the job fair or to download an application for seasonal employment, visit indianastatefair.com.
“Our seasonal employees help make the Indiana State Fair the best in the country,” said Mark Anderson, director of human resources, Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.
“We are excited to introduce new referral and attendance incentive programs to our staff this year. Many of our year-round employees began as seasonal workers, and we hope that trend continues.”
This year’s Indiana State Fair will take place July 29 through Aug. 21, and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For information, visit indianastatefair.com.
