AUBURN — The Salvation Army is teaming with Walmart to collect school supplies during Stuff the Bus, Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn Walmart, 505 Touring Drive.
Walmart shoppers online and in the store will receive a list of suggested supplies to help fill The Salvation Army’s bus or collection bin during the Stuff the Bus campaign event. The goal is to provide new school supplies for classrooms and Hoosier children in need across the state. This national campaign can be followed throughout the day on social media using the hashtag #StuffTheBus.
All donations made at Stuff the Bus campaign events will remain in the local community and will help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need and supplies to restock classrooms as the school year progresses.
