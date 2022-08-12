AUBURN — As Labor Day weekend quickly approaches, Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction is gearing up for a significantly expanded auction.
This year’s expanded event will include three days of classic and collector cars crossing the auction block in Auburn. The auction will feature a collection of pre-war automobiles, sports cars, classics, race cars, and select American muscle cars. The auction will include a non-reserve offering of motorcars from the Rockhound Collection.
A highlight of this year’s auction, which runs Sept. 1-3, will be a 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Ascot Dual Cowl Sport Phaeton driven by Robert Redford in the 1974 film, “The Great Gatsby.”
“Here is a chance to own one of the most important Hollywood cars in existence, the perfect embodiment of one of our most glamorous and nostalgic eras,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer.
The car, which was recently expertly restored, is believed to be the only Ascot Sport Phaeton built as a dual cowl, separating the rear passengers from the driver and front passengers.
Other highlighted vehicles in this year’s auction is a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL “Gullwing” Coupe, one of only 1,400 produced, and a 1956 Jaguar XK 140 MC DHC, gifted to famed auto journalist and racer Denise McCluggage.
A 1929 Duesenberg Model J convertible coupe, with original engine, body, chassis and firewall, which has never before been offered for public sale, will be part of this year’s sale. The automobile is considered one of the most authentic Duesenbergs in existence.
Also crossing the block will be a restored exhibition and track-ready 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta, a rare 2004 Ford GT prototype, one of as few as four prototype cars remaining in existence.
Pre-war automobiles slated for the sale include a 1931 Cadillac 452 V-16 special dual cowl phaeton and a 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster.
“As ever, our emphasis is on quality, on offering the most diverse and authentic selection of cars that each represents the very best of its type,” said Rod Egan, principal and chief auctioneer. “This year, we are proud to once again deliver just that, but on a significantly bigger and more dynamic scale.”
The entire catalogue can be viewed online at worldwideauctioneers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.