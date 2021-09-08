AUBURN — With the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair approaching fast, the fair is currently accepting applications for its grand finale parade on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.
Applications are available at the following locations:
• Auburn at the Cupbearer Café, 138 E. 7th St.;
• Garrett at the Garrett Public Library;
• Corunna at Albright’s Quality Meats grocery;
• Waterloo at Waterloo-Grant Township Library;
• Spencerville at Miller’s Shell Mart & Deli, 6916 S.R. 1;
• Butler at the Butler Public Library;
• Ashley at the Garrett State Bank (Ashley-Hudson branch in Ashley);
• Albion at Doc’s Do It Best Hardware;
• Avilla at Noble County Public Library;
• Kendallville at Casey’s General Store & Gas Station; and
• Ligonier at Casey’s General Store & Gas Station.
Applications are also available online at dekalbcountyfair.org. Click on the registration tab at the top of the screen, then click on parade registration and grand finale parade entry form. Rules are posted online next to the parade entry form.
The entry fee is $30 per unit. The deadline for parade entries is Friday, Sept. 24.
