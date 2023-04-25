‘Palooza’ annual event to benefit Northeastern Indiana CASA

ROME CITY — Northeastern Indiana CASA is gearing up for its annual fundraiser, CASA Palooza.
Held at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City, the event is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, April 28.
“We enjoy food and drinks prepared and served by area caterers, restaurants and different distributors. We’ll also have our silent and live auctions,” said board member Kristi Bachman. “Since this is our main fundraiser each year, we look for this to be a great turnout once again. It’s always a good time.”
Ticket sales and auctioned items raise funds to benefit Northeastern Indiana CASA and will help to fund training, awareness and on-going support for the nonprofit’s mission. Purchasing a ticket at $50 gives attendees access to more than 10 tasting stations and a chance to peruse auction items. Silent auctions will run throughout the evening with the night ramping up to a live auction and giving callout.
“We’re looking forward to live auction. It always gets a bit competitive which makes it a lot of fun,” Bachman said. “In addition, we’ll have a live giving portion where folks can give a donation that night for our mission. That allows everyone to support the children we serve no matter what their budget. There’s something for everyone.”
Tickets are available online at neincasa.net/palooza2023. Northeastern Indiana CASA provides court-appointed advocates for children involved in judicial proceedings. Community members from DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties volunteer their time to be an advocate, working with children to be a voice for them and their best interests in the courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.