WATERLOO — DeKalb Central schools Superintendent Steve Teders and DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner Friday announced the launch of a new DeKalb Pathway, Baron Advanced Manufacturing.
The school hosted a press conference to announce BAM, which will begin this fall at the high school for prospective juniors and seniors.
BAM is a collaborative program that connects students with local manufacturing companies. Manufacturing partners provide students with real-world experiences in manufacturing processes and technologies.
Paid internships are available for seniors in the program and all students will learn manufacturing fundamentals, such as operations, safety, blueprint reading as well as interpersonal skills such as teamwork, communication and problem-solving to lead to a successful career, Wagner said.
Students participating in BAM will gain technical hands-on experience to allow them to explore if manufacturing is a part of their future career while still in high school.
Students who complete BAM as juniors and seniors will earn 15 dual credit hours from Ivy Tech Community College, and students will earn multiple industry-recognized certifications such as OSHA-10, MSSC and SACA, Wagner said.
The district has partnered with five local manufacturing businesses — Auburn Manufacturing, Charleston Metal Products, Metal Technologies, Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, and Rieke Corporation — and also with Purdue University, IN-Mac, and Ivy Tech Community College.
Earlier this month, the DeKalb Central school board voted to hire Jonathan Clingan as the director and instructor of BAM.
“Mr. Clingan brings a broad range of experiences spanning over the past 25 years in manufacturing and teaching,” Wagner said.
“His wide range of experience will provide a great asset to the launch of this academy.”
Wagner said the goal is to get 15-20 students in the program. The school and its partners will host a student-parent information night in February, he added.
“It was the vision of our school board to take a chance and gamble with something that just isn’t everyday run-of-the-mill cookie cutter programming that you might see in some high schools or in some public education systems,” Teders said.
“You’ve got to take a leap of faith and you’ve got to trust that high school kind of needs to be re-imagined in this day and age, and I think that’s where we’re going with BAM.
“Our business partners, I can’t express enough the level of gratitude and the level of commitment that our business partners have put forth to this initiative.”
“Our vision for DeKalb Central schools is preparing students today for the world of tomorrow, and I can’t think of anything more appropriate for a program like this. We are preparing students today with this type of programming so that they can do a number of different things after high school,” Teders added.
“I think BAM has allowed us to really re-imagine what high school can be for our students, and I think this is just the tip of the iceberg for what we’re going to see in public education.”
The district entered into a partnership with Alisa Deck, Purdue Program Manager for Education Workforce, who facilitated and provided technical assistance to the school district in developing the program.
“We did a deep dive into listening to the voice of the employers at the table to share with us exactly what are those skill sets they’re looking for and then the voice of education coming to the table to say ‘This is what we can do to meet that, to solve that problem,’” Deck said.
“If you’re here today, it’s because you want to see the future grow and change and evolve, and that’s what programs like this are about,” she told the gathering of business, school district and community representatives who attended Friday’s announcement.
