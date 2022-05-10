Motorcyclist
collides with turning passenger vehicle
BUTLER — Details of a personal injury accident involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle that occurred Tuesday, May 3 have been released by the Butler Police Department.
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 6 and Basket Factory Road, involving a Honda CBR 500 motorcycle driven by Robert Buzzard, 36, of Butler, and Codi Davis, 20, of Auburn, driving a Nissan Rogue.
The report said Buzzard, who was traveling east on U.S. 6, was driving recklessly, passing two vehicles at a high rate of speed. Buzzard attempted to pass the vehicle driven by Davis as it was turning left onto Basket Factory Road. Police said Buzzard side-swiped Davis as he turned left.
Buzzard reported to police a few days later he didn’t remember seeing Davis’ turn signal. A witness told police Buzzard was traveling at least 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, which wouldn’t have allowed him time to see the turn signal.
Buzzard admitted to consuming alcohol beverages earlier in the day. Butler officer Adam Watts said in his report he observed a very faint odor. A preliminary breath test was taken at the scene which came back with insufficient results. No OWI charges were filed.
Davis sustained minor bruising and a headache as a result of the collision. Buzzard’s condition was not listed in the accident report.
Two-car minor accident at I-69 and S.R. 8
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to two-vehicle accident at Interstate 69 and S.R. 8, which resulted in minor injuries.
The accident was reported at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday.
Dainabo Mohamed, 19, of Fort Wayne, driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata, was entering the interstate from the ramp at the 329 mile marker traveling south when she was rear-ended by a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by Abdiaziz Noor, 21, of Fort Wayne.
The accident report says Mohamed applied her brakes for some unknown reason, causing Noor to hit her from behind. Mohamed complained of neck pain from the crash, but refused medical attention.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Auburn Fire Department and Jeff’s Towing.
