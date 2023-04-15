Police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests April 12-14, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Christopher Vanpatten-Fowlkes, 24, of St. Joe Village Mobile Home Park, St. Joe, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. April 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony.
Gary Heal, 52, of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. April 13 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of strangulation; and Class A misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, interfering with reporting a crime and criminal trespass.
Patrick Snyder, 49, of the 6700 block of C.R. 71, St. Joe, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. April 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Short, 38, of the 100 block of East Baltimore Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. April 14 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
