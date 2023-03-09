AUBURN — Documenting living history is important for current and future generations.
Students in DeKalb High School’s New Tech program sat down with veterans from many backgrounds and experiences Monday at Auburn American Legion Post 97.
This is something that students did in 2019, but this year’s effort introduced improved audio recording devices.
“It didn’t quite pan out (the first time) so we wanted to try it again to better capture with high quality (audio) veterans stories,” teacher Briana Schrock explained.
“We’re running it parallel to a novel we’re reading called ‘Salt of the Sea’ by Ruta Sepetys,” teacher Cindy Boyd added. “It’s a World War II novel and it’s a little different perspective on the war than the traditional Holocaust novels are.
“We’ve been trying to come up with a project that we can run parallel and include veterans in,” Boyd said. “This is the one that’s stood out the most to us.”
The teachers reached out to Travis Holcomb, Deputy Veterans Service Officer in DeKalb County. Holcomb and Veterans Service Officer Ronda Hunkler invited a group of veterans from different branches, backgrounds and experiences.
Male and female veterans who participated included recipients of the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star, those who served in the Army, Navy and Air Force, and served either in peace or in Vietnam, the Gulf War, as well as in Iraq and Afghanistan.
With the interviews complete, students will write biographies about the veteran they interviewed. Those biographies will be paired with photos and displayed in businesses throughout the community.
In addition, the audio recordings will be donated to the Willennar Genealogy Center in Auburn, Boyd and Schrock said.
Each fall, New Tech students research famous and influential people from DeKalb County’s history, turning that information into a wax museum at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
“This story is really important to us,” Schrock said of the veterans. “Using the genealogy so much, we want to be able to have their stories on file for future generations.
“In our research, there’s not a lot of information about people. People didn’t write biographies, didn’t write autobiographies, so this is a way to preserve their stories for future generations.”
“The focus of our classroom all year is on empathy and really putting yourself in someone else’s shoes so you can understand the life they lived,” Boyd added.
Some veterans prefer to keep the things they saw and experienced bottled up inside while others share just about everything.
Army veteran and retired National Guard member Larry Uehlein served in Vietnam.
“I love to see this,” he said. “I think it’s awesome.
“They asked me everything and I answered them and gave them more so they would understand better what it was about,” Uehlein said.
“It’s worth it. I think these kids will learn a lot,” he continued. “It’s good for them. You’ve got to remember; they’re our future.”
Army veteran Bill Gibson had a natural attraction with his service dog “Lady” by his side, wearing a vest that said “Service Dog. Do Not Pet.”
As Gibson’s interview wrapped up, Lady, who spent most of the time lying on the floor by his chair, on command, hopped up onto an adjacent chair and received lots of loving from Gibson and several students.
“I think it’s wonderful these young ladies and men are getting involved in the history of our country,” Gibson said.
During his interview, Gibson said he shared information about his experiences in Vietnam, as well as how he became paired with Lady just over two years ago.
Lady is trained to alert on Gibson’s post-traumatic stress disorder as well as when his blood sugar goes too low or high.
“She sleeps with me at night and wakes me up when my sugar drops or goes high,” he said.
Gibson recommended students seek out a book about the Siege at Firebase Ripcord that happened in July 1970. Gibson explained about a third of the soldiers in his company were killed during this battle. Several Medals of Honor and Distinguished Service Crosses were awarded to participants in the battle.
During his interview, Lady laid on the floor beside Gibson’s chair and later hopped up into an adjacent chair to give the students a closer look at her pretty face.
While Gibson said he doesn’t talk much about his experiences, he decided to participate Monday. “They asked me to come and show her,” he responded, gesturing to his four-legged companion. “Lady’s a lot of help to me.”
“Being in the veterans service arena, what we try to do, me and Ronda, is just outreach,” Holcomb said. “In the veterans’ circle, vets talk to each other but they don’t often get their stories out there to the outside.
“This was a good opportunity for both programs to highlight what the New Tech program is doing at DeKalb but also to get 15 of our local veterans in here to tell their stories,” Holcomb said. “We thought that was important.”
Documenting the veterans’ experiences – to the point of which they’re comfortable talking – is important, Holcomb said.
“I think it’s important that a veteran, that he or she is able to share their story the way they see fit as they see fit,” he said. “The students in my group did a great job. They had a list of prepared questions.
“Within those questions, the veteran has the ability to go to the limit on that they’re comfortable with. I think every veteran wants to share; it just depends on how much they want to share.
“With the combat veterans here that aren’t comfortable, they can talk up to that point, not have to go past it, but still be able to get that experience out there,” Holcomb said. “That’s important for a lot of them.”
Holcomb served in the U.S. Army and National Guard, serving from 1995 until 2020, including service in Iraq.
“My experience was a little bit different from a lot of the veterans,” he explained. “Most veterans don’t retire from the service; I spent 25 years in the military. It was a good opportunity to share with a couple of students what it’s like to live in the military your whole adult life.
“We talked about my combat experience, but we also talked about that the military is a career,” Holcomb said.
“It was pretty cool to hear the stories they had to tell and all of the experience they gained from being in the military,” student Aiden Tschebykin said.
“The news exaggerates a lot of what we see. The news makes it seem like a lot of bad that happens and a lot of death and killing.
“From what I heard from Travis (Holcomb), you make a lot of friends, and not everyone where you’re stationed is bad people.”
Students Kole Davis, Braylen Shearer and Michael Smith interviewed U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Ed Placencia, who is a recipient of the Bronze Star and Silver Star. The students said Placencia was very forthcoming in sharing his experiences.
“I loved his story,” Smith said. “It was amazing. I wanted to hear more and more, but he stopped before I knew it was over … just an excellent story.”
“We were able to learn so much that we weren’t able to learn in school,” Davis said. “It was very motivational.”
“It really opened my eyes to the experiences that our vets had when they went to Vietnam and all the other places they ended up going to,” Shearer said.
“It was really eye-opening and really expanded what I knew and how I felt toward it. Going into this, I was like, ‘I don’t know how I feel about killing.’ I’m leaving this experience having learned a lot more than I expected to coming in.”
