Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
2 p.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn, closed executive session to discuss open positions and current employees.
7 p.m. — Town of St. Joe, public meeting, St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, special meeting, town hall, to consider a solar plan by Bowman & Bowman Farms, C.R. 35.
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor of DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Maumee River Basin Commission, USDA Service Center conference room, 3718 New Vision Drive, Fort Wayne.
