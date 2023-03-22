BUTLER — A longtime DeKalb Eastern teacher and principal announced her retirement Monday.
Kim Clark, who has been part of the DeKalb Eastern faculty as a teacher and principal for 35 years, announced she will retire at the end of the school year, effective June 30.
Clark has served as principal at Butler Elementary School since 2001. Before that, she was a teacher in the district since 1988.
“We appreciate your service,” Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell told Clark after making the announcement. “The building is going to be different without you.
“There’s a whole bunch of great people,” Clark said. “It has been an honor and a privilege. Thank you.”
The district didn’t have to go far to find her successor. Luke Cooper, who is in his first year as assistant principal at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, was hired as the new Butler Elementary principal.
Before coming to DeKalb Eastern, Cooper was an elementary teacher from 2012 to 2019 and an elementary assistant principal from 2019 to 2022.
The district will see a new high school assistant principal to fill Cooper’s vacancy at Eastside.
Several board members and administrators thanked Clark for her service and offered congratulations to Cooper.
“You started in the previous century?” board member Phil Carpenter asked Clark in jest.
“You were here though,” Clark quickly responded amid laughter.
“Congratulations to both of you,” board member Craig Davis said. “Thank you for everything Mrs. Clark. Mr. Cooper, I’ve heard great things. In dealing with you the short time that I have, I think you’re going to do a great job.”
“Mrs. Clark, congratulations. Thank you for your help and support the past few weeks as we navigated through this process,” Cooper said. “My goal is to get in, meet the staff, introduce myself and learn as much as I can while still following through with my tasks at Eastside with (Principal Orie) Mr. Foster.
“Thank you to Dr. Conwell and the board for your support.”
“Mrs. Clark was my principal when I was teaching and she was my principal when I was assistant principal,” Riverdale Principal Brennen Kitchen said. “She’s been a colleague, a mentor and a friend for the last 14 years, so I’m going to miss her.
“Our district will miss Mrs. Clark and I’m looking forward to working with Mr. Cooper. Congratulations to both of you.”
“She’s a kids-first leader,” Eastside athletic director and assistant principal Aaron Willard said of Clark. “She has a passion for every kid, for every kid. Any leader like that will be missed.”
“She has been a huge mentor to me,” Foster said. “I’m happy for him, but not so happy in losing my sidekick, but I’m happy for him for the opportunity.”
“I’ve been here a long time, so thank you all,” Clark said. “Every day is a new day. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, it’s a new day.
“I have had the privilege to know some really incredible kids and watch them grow and turn into parents,” she continued.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Clark summed up. “If I could do it all over again, I’d do it all over, and I’d do it at DeKalb Eastern, so thank you all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.