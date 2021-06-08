AUBURN — Terry Lee and his Million Dollar Band will hit the stage of the DeKalb Outdoor Theater on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The band will present a “high-energy, first-class show band built around the lightning fast piano pumpin’, Rockaboogie playing of London England's Terry Lee Ridley,” a news release from the theater said. The group will perform a large selection of hits from the ’50s and ’60s such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin'.” Entertaining audiences in England, Europe and now the United States, Lee takes listeners back to the 1950s when Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Fats Domino were changing music forever.
The gates to the theater at 301 S. Center St. will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but donations to the theater are accepted. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquitoes. Events occur rain or shine.
On Sunday at 7 p.m., the Flag Day Ceremony returns to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater. Auburn Elks Lodge 1978 will leads the celebration of the history of the nation’s flag. The ritual for the occasion is elaborate and informative, as well as inspirational, a news release said.. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The theater is next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has ample off-street parking available. All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
A complete schedule is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org, and the theater’s Facebook page provides up-to-date information.
