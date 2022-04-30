AUBURN — DeKalb County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, selecting Republican candidates for sheriff, county commissioner, assessor and state senator and the Democratic candidate for U.S. House district 3.
In the contest for sheriff, incumbent David (Dave) Cserep will face Brady Thomas.
In the race for county commissioner west district, incumbent William (Bill) Hartman is being challenged by Amanda Charles.
Incumbent Sheila Stonebraker will face Troy Myers in the primary contest for assessor.
Tyler Johnson, Ron Turpin and Denny Worman all are seeking the nomination for the State Senate District 14 seat, which currently is held by Dennis Kruse who is retiring.
In the Democratic primary, Aaron Calkins, Gary Snyder and Phillip Beachy are seeking the nomination for U.S. House District 3. The winner will face Republican incumbent Jim Banks in the November general election.
Early voting continues today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon at the DeKalb County Office Building basement and New Hope Christian Center Unity Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo. Early voting also will be offered today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett. As of Friday at 2 p.m., 1,383 of DeKalb County’s 29,460 registered voters — 4% — had cast their ballots early in person.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day.
DeKalb County primary election ballot
Republicans
(I) — incumbent
U.S. Senator — Todd Young (I)
U.S. Representative, 3rd District — Jim Banks (I)
State Senator, District 14 — Tyler Johnson, Ron Turpin, Denny Worman
State Representative, District 52 — Ben Smaltz (I)
DeKalb County Assessor – Troy Myers, Sheila Stonebraker (I)
DeKalb County Auditor — Susan Sleeper (I)
DeKalb County Commissioner west – Amanda Charles, William (Bill) Hartman (I)
DeKalb County Coroner — Jeannine (Jennie) Short
County Council District 1 — Rick Collins
County Council District 2 — William (Bill) VanWye (I)
County Council District 3 — Amy Demske (I)
County Council District 4 — Richard (Rick) Ring (I)
DeKalb County Sheriff – David (Dave) Cserep II (I), Brady Thomas
Circuit Court Judge — Kurt Grimm (I)
Prosecuting Attorney — Neal R. Blythe
Hamilton Town Council District 1 — Nancy Renner (I)
Hamilton Town Council District 4 — Tom Werling
Township trustees
Butler — Jerry Staller (I)
Concord — Stacey Nickels (I)
Fairfield — Darin Yarian (I)
Franklin — Sandra (Sandy) Harrison (I)
Grant — Mary Dangler (I)
Jackson — Audra Wilcoxson (I)
Keyser — Michael J. Lilly (I)
Newville – Donald Gengnagel (I)
Richland — Pamela Sebert (I)
Smithfield — Diana L. Miller (I)
Spencer — Cheri A. Bushee (I)
Stafford — Tracy Miller
Troy — Mark (Buck) Jennings (I)
Union — Craig Bassett (I)
Wilmington — Heather L. Bledsoe (I)
Township boards (elect 3)
incumbents not indicated
Butler — Matthew J. Cordes, Andrew W. Giegold, Gregory J. Weller
Concord — Rick A. Fuller, Jason Kreischer, Dean Schrader
Fairfield — Kurtis R. Christlieb, Marvin L. Skelly, Sara Yarian
Franklin — Kirby Hobbs, Debra (Debbie) K. King
Grant — Karen (Pepple) Bishop, Judy Crowl, Jay R. Kern, Kelli (Kern) Lockwood, Todd Lockwood
Jackson — Jeffrey W. Cook Sr., Jim Pfefferkorn, Larry W. Seiler
Keyser — Donald Chaffin, Kathryn Blotkamp Sattison,
Newville — Cherie L. Bassett, Joyce Gengnagel, Edward Samuel Steury
Richland — Philip R. Brechbill, John D. Hovarter
Smithfield — Audra K. Buffenn, James A. Miller, Dennis R. Taylor
Spencer — Chris Hedges, Bert Hollman, Bruce Laub, Ed Shilling
Stafford — Heath G. Hook, Bruce A. Prosser, Andrew D. Provines, Bryan James Provines
Troy — Keith E. Crowl, Erick Nickerson, Matt Peckhart
Union — Todd Bishop, Dana Hedrick, Zachary M. Lightner, Amy Schweitzer
Wilmington — David Capp, Leslie Nelson, Jeff L. Ridge
State convention delegate — Holly A. Albright, Karen (Pepple) Bishop, Sue A. Debes, Natalie DeWitt, Mary Diehl, Vance Erwin, Wayne Funk, Larry W. Getts Jr., Cheyenne Grimm, Margaret Lee (Peggy) Grimm, Martha (Marty) Grimm, Rene Hammitt, Dana Hedrick, Patrick L. Jessup, Dennis K. Kruse, Zachary M. Lightner, Kody R. Linville, Troy Myers, Dale Rigg, Richard (Rick) Ring, Pamela K. Scranton, Mary Simcox, Mary Margot Smaltz, Michael (Mike) Watson.
Democrats
U.S. Senator — Thomas M. McDermott Jr.
State Senator, District 14 — Zach Heimach
U.S. Representative, 3rd District — Phillip Beachy, Aaron (A.J.) Calkins, Gary L. Snyder
Township Boards (elect 3)
Franklin — Lisa G. Gerardot
Richland — David S. Albright
Precinct committeeman — Michael Walter (Union 6).
