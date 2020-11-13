AUBURN — Eaton Corp. on Friday released additional information about its intent to close its clutch manufacturing factory in Auburn next year.
Cara Klaer. senior manager of communications for Eaton Vehicle Group, issued this statement:
“Members of Eaton’s management team met with employees at the Auburn, Indiana, plant on Nov. 5 to inform them that the company was considering consolidating its manufacturing operations and a final decision would not be made until after Eaton and the union have met and discussed this plan.”
Many of the 108 employees at the Auburn plant are represented by UAW Local 164 as their bargaing agent.
Klaer’s statement continued:
“We let employees know that the decision has been made to transfer clutch manufacturing at our Auburn, Indiana, plant to our Kings Mountain, North Carolina, facility before May 2021. The transition of the clutch business will complement Kings Mountain’s current manufacturing of heavy-duty transmission components and service for aftermarket customers. The decision to cease clutch manufacturing at the Auburn facility was made due to the decline in volume for legacy heavy-duty transmissions and the transition of the market to the Endurant Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies.
“This difficult decision in no way reflects on the hard work of Auburn employees, and we understand the impact this has on our valued employees and their families. We are committed to supporting employees through this transition. We will be offering severance packages, benefits continuation and outplacement assistance to eligible employees.”
The entire Eaton Vehicle Division plant in Auburn will be closed, with the shutdown expected to be complete by May 2021, according to a notice sent to Indiana officials from Angie Aleem, a human resources manager for Eaton.
The closure will result in the permanent layoff of 108 employees, Eaton said in its notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
KPC Media Group is attempting to reach officers of the union for comment.
Eaton’s notice said the first employee separation related to the closing is expected to occur within a two-week window after Feb. 10, 2021. It said employees will continue to be separated until the permanent closing, expected in May.
A chart submitted with the notice listed the categories of employees who will be affected by the layoff. The largest category includes 50 jobs described as “assembler,” followed by 11 shippers and eight material handlers. Other categories include six managers, five supervisors, four technicians, one plant controller, one lead engineer and one plant manager.
Eaton notified the Indiana Department of Workforce Development of the closing to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.
