Woman hospitalized following crash

AUBURN — A Lansing, Michigan woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries in a two-vehicle accident at the 340 mile marker on Interstate 69 at 6:55 a.m. Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Beatriz Halbert, 61, of Lansing, complained of head, chest and arm pain. She was taken by ambulance to Parkview DeKalb Hospital by EMS.
Police said Halbert was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue south on I-69 when she rear-ended a southbound 2002 Kenworth semi, driven by John Merritt, 30, of Angola.
According to a news release, Halbert told police she did not see the semi in front of her. Police said Merritt's semi had merged onto the interstate when it was struck by the Halbert vehicle.
Merritt was not injured and his semi was not damaged. Police estimate Halbert's vehicle to be a total loss.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, Ashley Police, Ashley-Hudson Fire and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.