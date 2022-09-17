Incorrect information appeared in story
A story which recently appeared in The Star regarding State Farm celebrating 100 years featured incorrect names of agents in Auburn.
The graph should read: Locally, the late Raymond L. Hefty operated the Auburn agency from 1952 until his retirement in 2002. Raymond’s son, Jim Hefty, served as an agent from 1977 until his death in 2011, and Raymond’s daughter, Joyce Hefty-Covell, has been a local agent since 1993.
The Star regrets the error.
